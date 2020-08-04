Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV puts the focus on portability, reliability

Photography, especially digital photography, has become an important part of the modern lifestyle, in no small part thanks to smartphones. These mobile devices haven’t completely displaced dedicated and more powerful cameras, however, and there are many who come looking to sharpen their skills with more advanced tools. Fortunately, camera makers like Olympus are welcoming them with open arms, and its newest entry-level mirrorless Micro Four Thirds camera, the E-M10 Mark IV, is ready to not only meet beginners at their level but even grow with them when they text the next big step up.

Budding photographers don’t need all the bells and whistles when starting, at least not yet, and shouldn’t be weighed down by things they won’t need until after some practice. Fortunately, the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is promised to be the lightest among its peers, weighing just 1.05 pounds when paired with an M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ lens. A deep grip, however, ensures you won’t lose your hold on the lightweight camera, even at the odd angles that its new flip-down LCD monitor will allow you to reach, including the customary selfie.

Although designed for beginners, the E-M10 Mark IV does boast of some high-end chops, like an in-body 5-axis image stabilization system, a moving subject detection algorithm borrowed from the OM-D E-M1X, and a 20MP sensor and TruePic VIII processor similar to the ones found in Olympus’ more expensive shooters. There is an Advanced Photo mode for more experienced users but those starting out can still produce great shots using one of the 28 Scene Modes that the camera supports. And when it’s time to share your creativity with the world, the Wi-Fi and always-on Bluetooth connection make communicating with a phone or computer a breeze.

No one stays a beginner forever, at least not the ones that take their craft to heart. The OM-D E-M10 Mark IV’s interchangeable lenses make it easy for photographers to move from newb to pro by simply swapping out the best lens for the occasion. The camera is compatible with Olympus’ M.Zuiko line of lenses both those already in the market as well as the company’s newest addition to the family.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is will be available on September 25 with a body-only price of $699.99. A bundle with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ lens will go for $799.99. Customers in the US who put in an order before November 1 will be able to grab a $100 Olympus starter kit that includes a camera bag, extra BLS-50 battery, and 32GB SD card for free.