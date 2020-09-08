Official Xbox Series S trailer confirms November release date

Earlier today, Microsoft made the announcement we’ve all been waiting for by confirming the Xbox Series S – a less expensive, all-digital counterpart to the more powerful Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series S had been one of the worst-kept secrets in gaming, so many of us knew this announcement was coming, but Microsoft surprised us all by revealing the price for the Xbox Series S today as well: $299. It turns out that wasn’t the only surprise Microsoft had up its sleeve, as it has now also confirmed the release date for the Xbox Series S.

The console’s release date was revealed at the end of an official trailer published to the Xbox YouTube account, which you can see embedded below. Content-wise, this is exact same trailer that Twitter user _h0x0d_ leaked earlier today, with one key difference: instead of showing a vague “November 2020” release window at the end, the official version of this trailer confirms that Xbox Series S will be launching on November 10th.

That means the Xbox Series S now has the distinction of being the first next-generation console with an actual release date. Microsoft has long held that it is targeting November 2020 for the Xbox Series X, but it’s unknown at this point if the Series X will launch on the same day as the Series S. It seems safe to assume that both consoles will launch side-by-side, but until we have official confirmation from Microsoft, it’s obviously impossible to make that call with any confidence.

November is shaping up to be a busy month for the games industry. Recent reports claim that Sony is looking to launch the PlayStation 5 in November as well, so we could see the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition all launch within just a week or two of one another.

We’ll see what Microsoft announces from here, but for now, we know that at least one Xbox will be out on November 10th. Hopefully now that this date is out in the open, we’ll get release dates for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, so stay tuned for more.