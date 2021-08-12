Odd robotic chameleon changes colors just like the real thing

Korean researchers have been working on a small robot modeled on a reptile called the chameleon. The chameleon is famous for having some strange traits. One of its strange traits is eyes able to move in different directions. However, its most famous trait is that it can change colors to mimic its surroundings.

Researchers have created a robotic chameleon complete with eyes similar to those of the reptile, able to crawl, and with skin that can change color on demand. The team gave the small segmented robot an artificial electronic skin that can change color instantly and automatically match the background colors the robot moves over. It’s one of the first robots to change color and pattern depending on its environment.

The interesting robot may not have significant use on its own, but the technology behind it could lead to interesting breakthroughs such as next-generation active camouflage for military applications. The tech might also find its way into the fashion industry, creating clothing able to change color depending on a nearby background.

Changing color isn’t the only trick the electronic skin has in its repertoire. It is also able to display patterns on its surface. Like the real chameleon, the robot doesn’t reflect its surroundings; it’s designed to blend in. Study lead author Sukjoon Hong says that the skin doesn’t need to reflect the background it’s on perfectly. Hong says that as long as the robot skin pattern is complex enough, that amount of camouflage is sufficient.

The robot’s skin was made using a glaze of liquid crystal ink able to produce any color by changing the alignment of its molecules. Particles in the liquid crystal ink can assemble into larger helical structures able to reflect any color of light, with the size of the particles dictating the color the skin produces. In addition to producing solid colors, it can produce patterns by activating several heater patterns simultaneously. The robot can color match its background within half a second.