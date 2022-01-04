NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti and RTX 3050 revealed to quench your GPU thirst

With CES kicking off here in the first week of 2022, NVIDIA is joining in on the fun with a few announcements of its own. Chief among those announcements were new RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti mobile graphics cards. NVIDIA also announced some new desktop GPUS, though, including a more budget friendly RTX 3050.

The NVIDIA RTX 3050 is the latest new GPU to join NVIDIA’s RTX lineup. The new graphics card will start at $249, the cheapest we’ve seen any of NVIDIA’s RTX graphics cards release at. It’s built on the same Ampere architecture as the company’s other GPUs and should offer ray-tracing support at a more affordable price point for PC gamers. Specs wise, the 3050 will sport 18 ray-tracing cores, 73 Tensor cores, 9 shader cores, and 8GB of memory.

Image: NVIDIA

It’s a good move by NVIDIA, especially as a lot of people out there continue to struggle to get their hands on the newer GPUs without spending thousands of dollars. It’s especially great for those who want a budget-friendly card with the option to make use of ray-tracing, DLSS, and NVIDIA AI. While not as powerful as the RTX 3070 or 3080, NVIDIA says the 3050 should deliver 60FPS gameplay even in ray-traced games. It’s set to release on January 27, though the company hasn’t shared any specific numbers on how many will be available that day.

NVIDIA teases the RTX 3090 Ti and new laptop GPUs

On top of revealing the new RTX 3050, NVIDIA also shared more details about its other plans and upcoming releases. For starters, it shared details about two new mobile GPUs, the RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti. Both graphics cards should deliver over 100 frames per second at a resolution of 1440P. Those are solid numbers for a laptop graphics card and should make it easier to enjoy games on laptops at higher fidelity and refresh rates.

Of course, some of the biggest news today is that NVIDIA finally teased the RTX 3090 Ti during its CES 2022 keynote. Rumors about the new high-end graphics card have been making the rounds for a while, but this is the first time we’ve heard anything official. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t shared many details about the RTX 3090 Ti just yet. However, NVIDIA said it will share more information about the GPU later this month.

It looks to share a lot of the same look as the original 3090 on the outside. The 3090 Ti will feature 24GB of GDDR6X memory, 320 Tensor cores, 78 ray-tracing cores, and 40 shader cores. It will also offer up to 1TB/s in bandwidth. Based on the specs alone, the 3090 Ti looks to be an absolute beast of a graphics card. Of course, that power is probably going to come with an equally impressive price tag, but we’ll have to wait for NVIDIA to share more.