NVIDIA Reflex enabled for Overwatch to score more critical hits

Almost half a year ago, NVIDIA introduced a new technology that went beyond just displaying breathtaking graphics. Although it still had something to do with what you do see in the end, NVIDIA Reflex is more focused on reducing the gap between clicking a mouse button and seeing its effect on the screen. This latency-reducing technology, however, needs more than just NVIDIA hardware. It also needs games to actually support Reflex and Overwatch is just the latest to join that exclusive club.

Display technologies are naturally concerned about things like refresh rates, response rates, tearing, and the like but, in the world of competitive esports, there are other factors that could mean the difference between glorious victory and embarrassing defeat. NVIDIA Reflex tries to solve the problem of system latency, also called input lag, that sometimes makes enemies seem almost invincible just because your god-like bullet missed your opponent’s head.

Unlike with other NVIDIA technologies like G-SYNC, it takes more than just hardware to see Reflex in action. Games have to actually integrate the tech and support it, which is why there were only 14 games that supported it. Now there are fifteen, with Overwatch jumping into the fray, guns a-blazing.

With NVIDIA Reflex enabled on Overwatch, the game is advertised to be 50% more responsive, a critical increase for a fast-paced, twitch-based competitive shooter. It’s even better if you have a “Reflex Latency Analyzer-compatible Monitor”, one that can raise the response rate up to 360 Hz. At that point, you might as well invest in a Reflex-compatible mouse while you’re at it.

NVIDIA Reflex is compatible with GPUs as old as the GeForce GTX 900. Users will need to get the latest Game Ready Driver and update Overwatch before they see the switch to toggle it in-game.