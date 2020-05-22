NVIDIA GeForce NOW streaming adds some heavy hitters

Another week, another batch of PC games added to NVIDIA’s streaming list. As if to prove naysayers wrong, the graphics tech giant is sticking to its promise of announcing week after week the new titles that will be available for streaming on its GeForce NOW service. If last week’s addition left you feeling unimpressed, this week’s roster could perk you up with the addition of several hit titles across genres.

Warner Bros. announced departure took with it some high-profile titles, including the Batman: Arkham series as well as Mortal Kombat titles. That’s not to say GeForce NOW is lacking in that genre, still having access to some King of Fighters games. Now that group is getting a new addition with the arrival of Arc System Work’s Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN-, offering a curious mix of 3D characters presented in a very 2D anime style.

RPGs today cover a wide range of titles that may or may not satisfy a purist’s definition of the genre. Larian Studios’ Divinity: Original Sin, however, brings back the classic, narrative-driven experience married to a highly interactive and reactive world. “DOS”, as its fans call it, joins GeForce NOW in its Enhanced Edition form along with action-oriented RPG Lords of the Fallen and the less frantic adventure Syberia 3.

While many of these games have already been in the market for years, The Wonderful 101: Remastered covers both the past and the present. The action-adventure remaster was successfully crowdfunded just a few months back and is now making its way to major gaming platforms, including, of course, GeForce NOW.

NVIDIA would, of course, like to remind both subscribers and curious onlookers that these new additions are all “Game Ready”, referring to its graphics driver system that makes sure games are ready to play the moment you launch them. Of course, there are still some worries about how long GeForce NOW will last considering some publisher departures but the addition of more popular titles could help alleviate those fears a bit.