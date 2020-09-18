NVIDIA Broadcast makes your room look and sound like a pro studio

Video conferences and chats are all the rage these days but that’s not the only kind of live video streaming coursing through the Internet. Even before COVID-19 but now even more so, broadcasts and streaming have pretty much been normal in the gaming world. But while advancements in the likes of Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams focus on corporate use, NVIDIA’s new Broadcast app gives the floor back to gamers with a helpful dose of AI.

In the GeForce RTX 20 series, NVIDIA focused on using its machine learning chops to improve the graphics that’s streamed over OBS, Twitch, and the like. For the GeForce RTX 30 generation, NVIDIA is turning its attention to the non-gaming aspects that can make or break live broadcast. And, no, it’s not just the messy room in the background.

The NVIDIA Broadcast app offers three AI-powered features, one of which takes care of the side that you don’t see in streaming, the audio. Noise removal works in two ways, removing background noise coming from the streamer’s end as well as removing noise like keyboard typing from incoming audio feeds.

Of course, background blurring and replacement have become the fad in many video conferencing software and NVIDIA Broadcast is no different. What does make it different is that you don’t need to green screen your background and if the demo below is as close as it will get to real-world use, it’s definitely impressive.

Of course, the catch is that you need an NVIDIA GeForce RTX, Titan RTX, or Quadro RTX GPU but NVIDIA says that NVIDIA Broadcast should work with most popular live streaming services. Those still stuck on a GeForce GTX can get an appetizer of the AI-based Noise Removal feature with the latest NVIDIA RTX Voice software but doesn’t guarantee it will be as good.