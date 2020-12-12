No reserve 2017 Ford GT with matching chronograph and trailer heads to auction

One of the most desirable American supercars ever made is the second-generation Ford GT. Ford made these cars in very limited numbers, and even if you had the money, you couldn’t simply buy one. Ford had to approve all buyers of the second-generation Ford GT, and the owners weren’t allowed to sell the vehicles for two years after purchase.

The latest 2017 Ford GT to head the auction is a beautiful black car with some very nice extras. Barrett-Jackson will sell the car at its Scottsdale Auction in 2021. The GT is finished in Shadow Black and has factory stripe delete. It has only 80 miles on it and features 20-inch Diamond Silver wheels with carbon-ceramic brakes and red brake calipers.

The vehicle has a titanium exhaust system, and the cabin has exposed carbon fiber and Alcantara trim. The original buyer optioned the car with the “Re-Entry” interior theme with Ebony leather-wrapped steering wheel and a mix of white and black leather on the seats and dash. Another cool option included with this vehicle is an Autodromo watch.

This watch was only available to purchase by Ford GT buyers and is engraved with the car’s chassis number. The Chronograph has a 43-millimeter case made of ceramic and steel with a honeycomb dial overlaid with sapphire hands. It’s powered by a La Joux-Perret flyback chronograph movement.

The car also features all order sheets, documentation, and manuals. Another interesting option that goes with the car is a purpose-built JIMGLO Elite trailer designed along with the Ford GT team. The trailer is specially designed to carry the car to and from the racetrack while protecting the rare and valuable vehicle. The entire package is being sold at No Reserve, but we would be surprised if it didn’t fetch seven figures when the gavel falls.