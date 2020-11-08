Nissan Navara redesign likely shows the next-gen Frontier destined for the States

The mid-size truck market is popular in the United States with Toyota, Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, and Nissan, all offering trucks that fit in the range. By far, Toyota is the most popular in the United States, with the oldest offering being the Nissan Frontier. Nissan has unveiled the new Navara offered in other countries, and odds are this is exactly what the new Frontier coming to the States will look like.

Nissan promises the new Navara has many best-in-class technologies along with an array of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features and safety systems. The technology packed into the truck offers advanced systems for dynamic performance both on and off-road. Nissan promises that the new truck will deliver confidence, driving pleasure, practicality, and pride of ownership.

Among the Nissan Intelligent Mobility features wrapped into the new Navara and the global Frontier lineup are Intelligent Forward Collision Warning to help reduce accidents and Intelligent Emergency Braking that activates to avoid collisions and reduce stress when driving in traffic. The truck offers the Intelligent Around View Monitor using four cameras to help make navigating in tight spaces, parallel parking, and hitching a trailer easier.

Trucks fitted with four-wheel drive also get a new off-road monitor to check for surrounding obstacles at low speeds. The new truck’s features include a stronger rear axle bringing increased payload capacity, and additional truck bed volume. The rear bumper now has an integrated step to make accessing the bed easier. A new steering rack has been adopted to enhance the maneuverability at low speeds and steering response across the range.

Nissan will offer a PRO-4X version of the pickup bringing a more athletic look with a black emblem, orange accented front bumper, black grille, door handles, roof racks, and running boards with 17-inch black wheels and all-terrain tires. Nissan says the truck will go on sale in December for customers in Thailand, with other markets coming later. It’s unclear when the truck might turn up in the US.