Nissan announces 2021 GT-R Premium and NISMO pricing

Nissan has officially announced US pricing for the 2021 Nissan GT-R Premium and NISMO models. The GT-R Premium starts at $113,540, with the NISMO version starting at $210,740. The NISMO is massively more expensive than the Premium.

The Premium features a 3.8-liter DOHC twin-turbo V-6 engine rated at 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque. The engine is paired with dual-clutch paddle-shift six-speed transmission. Nissan has also announced the expanded availability of the Bayside Blue exterior color for the 2021 Premium model.

Previously the Bayside Blue exterior color was reserved for the limited production Anniversary Edition GT-R that was part of the line last year. The 2021 GT-R NISMO remains the top-of-the-line performance car for Nissan and incorporates race-proven carbon body components, carbon-ceramic brakes, and a turbocharger design from GT3 racing car.

The NISMO’s V-6 engine makes 600 horsepower and 481 pounds-feet of torque. Each of the engines is built by hand by a single technician. The special turbo used on the car uses a modified turbine to shape your blades and pre-2020 models. NISMO also delivers enhanced suspension tuning to improve cornering capability and deliver improved ride quality.

The steering system has improved linearity, and precision requiring minimum corrections at speeds of up to 186 mph. The brake system is carbon ceramic and made by Brembo with 16.1 inch rotors in the front and 15.3 inch rotors in the rear. Inside the car features leather Recaro seats with red synthetic suede inserts. A $1695 destination handling charge will be added to the MSRP of both cars.