Nissan announces 2021 Armada starting price

Nissan has announced the official starting price for the 2021 Armada in the United States. The full-size SUV is available at Nissan dealerships nationwide right now, starting at $48,500. The starting price is in addition to a $1395 destination and handling fee. For 2021 the Armada has an all-new rugged exterior and premium interior combining strength and luxury.

For 2021, the Armada gets the largest digital screen in its class, measuring 12.3-inches. Wi-Fi and wireless Apple CarPlay are standard. Nissan Safety Shield 360, Intelligent Lane Intervention, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, and Blind Spot Intervention are all standard. The SUV gets power from an advanced 5.6-liter Endurance V-8 engine.

The engine is rated at 400 horsepower and 413 pound-foot of torque, which is the best in its class. Nissan also brags that the new Armada has a best-in-class maximum towing capacity rated at 8500 pounds. It’s also available with an integrated Trailer Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control. Buyers can also option the Armada with the Midnight Edition package.

The entry-level Armada is the S 4×2 starting at $48,500. The SV 4×2 is $52,500, while the SL 4×2 is $55,900. The top-of-the-line 4×2 is the Platinum at $64,900. The base 4×4 S starts at $51,500. The SV 4×4 is $55,500, the SL 4×4 is $58,900, and the Platinum 4×4 is $67,900.

All of those prices are in addition to a $1395 destination handling charge. The Midnight Package is available on the Armada SL and costs an additional $1990, adding black trim and interior treatments. The Armada can seat eight people and is Nissan’s flagship full-size SUV competing against vehicles like the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban.