Nintendo Switch (OLED model) revealed: All the upgrades

Ever since the Switch launched, it feels like we’ve been hearing rumors about an incoming Switch Pro model. Early on, those rumors were often paired with reports of a less-expensive, handheld-only Switch model, which eventually materialized with the reveal of the Switch Lite, leading some to believe that a Switch Pro announcement was just a matter of time. Today, Nintendo officially revealed the Nintendo Switch (OLED model), and while it may not have everything that was rumored for the Switch Pro, it does have several sizable upgrades in tow.

The biggest upgrade comes in the display. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) comes with a 7-inch OLED display, which is slightly bigger than the standard Switch’s 6.2-inch LCD. Nintendo promises “vivid colors and crisp contrast when you play on-the-go,” with the Switch OLED, so if one of your complaints about the standard Switch is display quality in handheld mode, this new model might solve those issues.

The Switch (OLED model) will also come with a more robust kickstand. While the kickstand on the back of the standard Switch can feel undersized for the device it’s meant to support, the Switch OLED’s kickstand spans the entire device. In addition, the Switch OLED’s kickstand can also be adjusted for multiple viewing angles. If you play in handheld mode frequently, all of this is probably music to your ears.

The new Switch comes with a redesigned dock that not only looks different from its predecessor but comes with some extra functionality as well in the form of a built-in LAN port. Those with a standard Switch have to use a USB LAN adapter if they want a wired connection, so to have a built-in LAN port right on the dock is a big improvement. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will come with 64GB of internal storage (compared to the 32GB we get with the standard Switch) along with improved speakers that will deliver enhanced audio, according to Nintendo.

Nintendo says that all existing Switch games and Joy-Cons will work with the Switch (OLED model), so we don’t have to worry about compatibility issues on that front. However, one big question is whether or not the OLED model is compatible with the standard Switch dock or if it needs the new dock to play on a TV. We’ve asked Nintendo for clarification on the matter and will update this article if we hear back.

While the Switch (OLED model) does offer a few key upgrades over the standard Switch, this is probably not the device that those holding out for the rumored Switch Pro were hoping for. While the tech specs for the new Switch aren’t specific about the CPU at the core of this device – they simply say the Switch OLED uses an “NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor” – it’s safe to assume that this is either the same or similar to the CPU in the standard Switch.

In handheld mode, the Switch OLED will still run at a max resolution of 720p, while the TV mode’s resolution maxes out at 1080p. Those are the target resolutions for the standard Switch, too, so we aren’t getting any upgrades in that regard. Battery life is quoted as 4.5 to 9 hours depending on the game you’re playing, but that’s the same as the standard Switch too.

So, this is not the Switch Pro that many were likely hoping for, even though it has the OLED display often rumored for the Switch Pro. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will run $349.99 and will be offered in two configurations: one with white Joy-Cons and one with neon red/blue Joy-Cons. It’ll be out in the US on October 8th, which is the same day Metroid Dread launches.