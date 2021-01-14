Nintendo Switch New Year Sale discounts Clubhouse Games, Mario Maker 2, and more

After all of the holiday sales that just wrapped up, it’s hard to imagine there are many people out there looking to spend on games at the moment, but if you are and you have a Switch, good news: Nintendo has kicked off a New Year Sale on the Switch eShop. This sale sees a number of games discounted, including several games from the big N itself.

That can be a rare sight during sales like this, as Nintendo doesn’t often discount its own games. Nintendo-published games that are on sale include Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, Super Mario Maker 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Snipperclips, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (plus its DLC), Splatoon 2, Kirby Star Allies, and ARMS, all for 30% off.

Some of these games are Nintendo’s go-tos when it comes to sales, as we’ve seen it discount titles like Snipperclips, Kirby Star Allies, and ARMS a number of times. Other discounts, particularly like the one on Super Mario Maker 2, are much more rare, so if you’ve yet to add that game to your library, now is probably the best deal you’ll find on it (digitally at least) for some time to come. Clubhouse Games is also a very good game, and it’s the most recent Nintendo-published release to be included in this sale.

Of course, there are plenty of solid deals to be found outside of Nintendo games – arguably discounts that are even better. For instance, FUSER is 34% off, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is 15% off, Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition is 30% off, and Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King is 60% off.

Nintendo’s New Year Sale runs from today until January 21st at 11:59 PM PST, giving you a little over a week to make any gaming buys you’re considering. You can browse a full list of deals over on the Nintendo eShop.