Nintendo Switch eShop sale serves up discounts on multiplayer games

Nintendo today kicked off a new sale on the Switch eShop, and this one is centered around titles you can play with friends. Officially called the “Share the Fun Sale,” there are a number of multiplayer games discounted, including a few first-party Nintendo offerings. That can be a big deal depending on what you’re looking for, as first-party Nintendo games don’t go on sale all that often.

The Nintendo-published titles that are discounted in this sale include Luigi’s Mansion 3 ($41.99), ARMS ($41.99), and 1-2-Switch ($34.99). Pickings are slim when it comes to the first-party games that are on sale, but if nothing else, this could be a good chance to pick up Luigi’s Mansion 3 if you haven’t already played it.

Other deals worth checking out include Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition for $34.99, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for $23.99, Diablo III Eternal Collection for $29.99, and the freshly-released Streets of Rage 4 for $21.24. In most cases, it seems games have been discounted around 30 or 40%, but there are several discounts that hit 50% off as well.

The lack of first-party games in this sale is indeed strange, as Nintendo has put out a number of good multiplayer games for the Switch. New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe would be great titles to see in this sale, as would Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or even Snipperclips. Alas, Nintendo doesn’t like to put its own games on sale all that often, and that much alone is obvious from the lack of Nintendo-made titles in the Share the Fun Sale.

Still, there are plenty of good third-party games that are discounted in this sale, so it’s nonetheless worth checking out. The sale runs from today until August 30th at 11:59 PM PDT, and you can view a full list of deals over on the Switch eShop.