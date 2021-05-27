Nintendo Switch 2 might finally arrive in September

It is a little over four years old now but the Nintendo Switch continues to be a strong contender in the gaming market. That might not last long, though, as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S make even Switch fans yearn for an upgrade. Nintendo is always big on console upgrades but might be finally be giving in to the cries for a Nintendo Switch 2 whose production might start in July and head towards a September launch.

Insider sources don’t actually call it the Nintendo Switch 2 and, considering Nintendo’s history, it could be called the Nintendo Switch XL instead. That might be accurate since the console is expected to upgrade to a 7-inch OLED screen from Samsung but that display’s resolution might not change significantly. The console will get a faster NVIDIA chip that can output 4K but only if it’s docked and connected to a TV.

These rumors aren’t new but what’s interesting from Bloomberg’s report is the alleged timeline. Assembly is said to start in July and peak in October but the Switch 2 is expected to launch in September. Nintendo might also announce the gaming handheld before June 12 ahead of the E3 conference.

These are very generous estimates considering the world is currently plunged into a semiconductor shortage. Suppliers are confident, however, that they’ll be able to meet Nintendo’s needs since the components for the Switch aren’t in high demand compared to the likes of the PS5 and Xbox One X. That said, chips for display controllers and Bluetooth are also in low supply and Nintendo already admitted it was having difficulty supplying the demand for the current generation of Switch consoles.

Given that context, as well as the rising costs of components and labor even in China, expect the Nintendo Switch 2 to cost a lot more than the current-gen’s $299 price tag. Whether those upgrades will be enough to satisfy Switch fans, however, is still uncertain but Nintendo will phase out the OG Switch anyway so there won’t be much of a choice when that time comes.