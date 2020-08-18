Nintendo Indie World Showcase: When and where to watch today

Later today, Nintendo is going to host the latest Indie World Showcase for the Nintendo Switch. Like all of the Indie World Showcases that have come before this one, we’ll get to see trailers for a number of upcoming Switch indie titles. As announced yesterday, the show will run for around 20 minutes, so there’s certainly the potential for a lot of new reveals.

If you’re looking to catch the show, the easiest way to do so is to watch it via the YouTube livestream embedded below. The Indie World Showcase kicks off today at 9AM PDT/12PM EDT, so just under 40 minutes from the time of this writing.

Nintendo usually streams these showcases on its Twitch channel as well, though it hasn’t confirmed it will stream this Indie World Showcase on Twitch yet. There’s also Nintendo’s own Indie World site, but since that just features an embed of the YouTube livestream, there’s little reason to go there specifically.

While we shouldn’t expect any major game reveals today, there are plenty of indie games worth looking forward to. Assuming this Indie World Showcase sticks to the format Nintendo has used in the past, we’ll see a mix of new game reveals and release date announcements for previously-revealed games. As we stated yesterday, previously-revealed indie games worth keeping an eye out for include The Last Campfire, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Spiritfarer, and Axiom Verge 2.

As always, we’ll be covering the big announcements from the Indie World Showcase here at SlashGear, so if you can’t catch the show live, be sure to check back here with us later today for more.