Nintendo Direct early 2022 revealed: How to watch and which games to wait for

Nintendo has just announced that it will hold a Nintendo Direct event this week. This is the most exciting time for any Nintendo Switch gamer, as the company promises around 40 minutes of new game announcements, with the Switch console being the main focus. Nintendo is keeping pretty hush about which titles we can expect to see, but we do know that the Direct will concern games set to release in the first half of 2022.

Eric Abent/SlashGear

In order to watch the Nintendo Direct live stream, all you need to do is tune in at the right time to either the official Nintendo YouTube channel or Nintendo’s Twitch. These streams are typically pre-recorded and don’t feature live footage, so it’s good to be ready on time as delays are quite rare.

Around four months passed since the last Nintendo Direct. The reveal that we can expect the next one as early as February 9 came out of nowhere, but that is the way Nintendo usually does these things — they like to keep us on our toes. However, February often brings news about Nintendo games, so Switch gamers have been on high alert for a while now. What can we expect to learn tomorrow?

Which games will Nintendo talk about?

As this Nintendo Direct is supposed to focus on games that are set to release in the first half of the year, we can make fairly accurate predictions even despite how vague Nintendo’s tweet is. Some of the titles that already received their release dates are showcased in the Nintendo Game Guide. Of course, it’s entirely possible that Nintendo will spring some real news on us and perhaps tell us more about games that are still up in the air in terms of an accurate Switch launch date.

The first half of 2022 should see the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land (March 25), Triangle Strategy (March 4), and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (no definite release date yet). These games are a safe bet when it comes to Nintendo Direct predictions. There could be more, such as FAR: Changing Tides, as well as plenty of games with generic “2022” release dates that could be mentioned. As a result of the success of Pokemon Legends Arceus, many Pokemon fans are also looking forward to possible Pokemon announcements, but those are likely to be separate from the Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo may also mention further 2022 plans

It’s likely that Nintendo may also use the Direct to talk about possible release dates for titles launching in the latter portion of the year. Bayonetta 3, Splatoon 3, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope are all due for such an announcement. If we could hear more about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, that would be a real treat, although it seems almost impossible for the game to be released in the first half of the year. On the other hand, we’re closing in on five years since the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and the game has been wildly successful, so it makes sense for Nintendo to prioritize its development.

Nintendo has had a good year in 2021, although 2020 was still better. It has recently announced that it has sold over 100 million consoles, beating its own Wii console and setting a new record. While sales in 2021 dropped in comparison to 2020, the interest in the console continues to grow, which bodes well for Switch gamers. The chip shortage certainly doesn’t make it easier for Nintendo to ship more consoles, but it seems that the demand is still there, even years after the console first launched. This Nintendo Direct will live stream on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern or 2:00 p.m. Pacific.