Nintendo Direct confirmed for this week and it’s going to be a big one

It feels like it’s been a while since we’ve had a proper Nintendo Direct, but that’s all being rectified later this week. While many of the Directs in recent memory have been “Partner Showcases,” the Direct that we’ll see this week will focus on at least some first-party Nintendo games. It’s going to be a long one too, so get ready to settle in.

Nintendo’s next Direct is happening tomorrow, February 17th, at 2 PM PST/5 PM EST. The company says that it will run roughly 50 minutes, which is significantly longer than any Nintendo Direct we’ve received during the pandemic. In a tweet published to the official Nintendo of America account today, the company says that the Direct will focus both on available games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and on games releasing on Nintendo Switch in the first half of the year.

Tune in 2/17 at 2 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 50 minutes of information focused on available games like Super #SmashBrosUltimate and games coming to #NintendoSwitch in the first half of 2021.https://t.co/fbG3hEtD0Q pic.twitter.com/w8J6lbdIkQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 16, 2021

So, we’ll likely get some new information about DLC fighters coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (because what else would that news be?) and if we’re lucky, we might even get some surprise reveals. We can probably expect to hear more about New Pokemon Snap as well, as that game is out in April.

Keep in mind that 2021 is also the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda franchise, so we could get some reveals regarding that as well. Nintendo released several games in relation to Mario‘s 35th last year, including Super Mario Bros. 35, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, and even the freshly-launched Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and we can probably expect something in celebration of Zelda‘s 35th.

Most of this is speculation, though. We’ll have to tune into tomorrow to see what Nintendo has lined up for the Switch in 2021. We’ll be covering the Direct’s big announcements right here at SlashGear, so be sure to check back with us tomorrow for all you need to know.