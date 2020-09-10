Nintendo announces Fortnite-themed Switch, but only for some regions

Custom, limited editions Nintendo consoles are nothing new, but typically, those consoles are themed around Nintendo games. It’s somewhat rare to see a non-Nintendo game get a limited edition console, but it definitely isn’t unheard of, especially when the game in question is popular. Today Nintendo revealed a limited edition console for one of the most popular games in world – Fortnite – but depending on where you live, you might have a hard time getting one.

The limited edition console was first shared by the folks over at Nintendo Life, but so far, it’s only been confirmed for Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The console itself looks like many of the other limited edition consoles we’ve seen, with Fortnite-themed decals on the dock and on the back of the Switch itself. The Joy-Cons are colored yellow and blue, with a battle bus decal surrounding the home button on the right Joy-Con.

The Switch comes with Fortnite pre-installed, but that’s obviously a free-to-play game, so its presence on the console doesn’t really create any value. Buyers will also get a download code for Fortnite‘s Wildcat Bundle, which grants them the Wildcat outfit and its two extra styles, the Sleek Strike Back Bling (again with two additional styles), and 2,000 V-Bucks.

All in all, it’s not a bad console, especially if the Switch has become your platform of choice for Fortnite. According to Nintendo Life’s report, it’ll hit shelves in Europe on October 30th before landing in Australia and New Zealand on November 6th.

So far, there’s been no indication that this console will launch in regions outside of the three listed above, but it’s worth remembering that Nintendo of America can often lag behind its European counterpart by a few days when it comes to making announcements. With that in mind, we’ll keep an eye on Nintendo of America to see if we get confirmation that this Fortnite-themed Switch is coming to the US, so stay tuned for that.