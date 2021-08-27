Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl picks up two fan-favorite fighters

Last month brought the reveal of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a new mascot fighter featuring Nickelodeon characters that very clearly takes a page out of the Super Smash Bros playbook. While some gamers were undoubtedly tempted to shrug Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl off as a cash grab, it actually seems like the game will be a serious endeavor, with the developers supporting features like rollback netcode on at least some platforms. Today, we’re learning about two new fighters who will be in the game, and it’s safe to say they’ll be familiar faces to most ’90s kids.

The two fighters revealed for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl include Catdog from the Nicktoons series of the same name and April O’Neil from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. While there were a lot of calls for Catdog back when Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was first revealed, April O’Neil might be more of a surprise announcement for many.

In any case, GameMill Entertainment announced both characters in new gameplay trailers that show off their abilities. Catdog seems to have several attacks that hit both in front and behind, making them potentially a good choice for free-for-all battles where everyone is an enemy.

On the other hand, it looks like April O’Neil’s niche is countering opponents. In her trailer, we see her countering attacks of all forms, dealing damage and knocking back enemies in the case of melee attacks, and reflecting projectiles back at attackers. So if you like to play characters like Marth or Lucina in Super Smash Bros., the April O’Neil might be a good choice if you decide to pick up Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is slated to release at some point this fall for Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5, though the developers have said there are plans to bring the game to PC as well. A significant portion of the launch roster has already been revealed, but we’ll undoubtedly see more character reveals as we close in on the game’s release date. We’ll let you know who those new fighters are as they’re confirmed, so stay tuned for more.