Nextbase’s newest dashcam promises more features than ever

Dashcams have grown in popularity, especially as smarter and better variants come out. The latest dashcam from Nextbase looks to combine the company’s previous designs with a sleeker, more streamlined, and even more connected dashcam.

Nextbase

The company says the Nextbase iQ is the “world’s first truly smart and fully connected dashcam.” The cam includes support for up to three cameras in one, and ships with both a front-facing camera for the front of the car, as well as a cabin-facing camera to capture everything going on inside the car. It’s an interesting design that should make it easy for people who want to capture multiple camera angles.

Another thing that makes the iQ stand out above other dashcams is the connectivity. According to Nextbase, you’ll be able to access your footage in real-time from anywhere using its new application. The dashcam also comes with a native voice control system, which should let you take advantage of the dashcam’s various features with just your voice.

New driving and security features

On top of offering a tri-camera system, the Nextbase iQ will also come with a bevy of other features. Chief among these is an emergency SOS system, which Nextbase previously introduced in its Series 2 dashcams. With this feature, you can count on your dashcam to alert emergency services if your vehicle is in a serious accident. It is a handy safety feature, especially if you end up in a place where you can’t make the call yourself.

The iQ camera also comes with smart sense parking and real-time AI monitoring to help keep you aware of the vehicles around you, as well as their movements. These features are similar to those we’ve seen used in some vehicles out there, like Tesla’s, and it will allow people in other cars to take advantage of those features without having to purchase expensive vehicles.

Nextbase hasn’t shared a specific price point for the Nextbase iQ, but you can learn more about the company’s latest dashcams on its website.