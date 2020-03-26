Next Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter teased

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, in case you haven’t heard, is set to get a second Fighters Pass containing six new DLC characters. Initially, the game’s DLC was slated to be complete with the five characters in the first Fighters Pass, but given the reaction to Ultimate as a whole, Nintendo and Sora Ltd. decided to move ahead with a second round. Today, during Nintendo’s Direct Mini, the company teased the first new character for Ultimate‘s second Fighters Pass.

The company announced that the new DLC fighter will be a character from ARMS, a fighting game Nintendo released on the Switch back in June 2017. It’s been a little while since we last heard from ARMS, but the characters from that game do indeed seem well suited for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

That’s all the information Nintendo was willing to part with today – we don’t know who the character is or what their moveset will be. Given the theme of ARMS, we expect this fighter to be particularly good at fighting from a distance, perhaps performing below average up close. If nothing else, the ARMS character should be an interesting addition to Ultimate from a mechanics standpoint.

Going hand-in-hand with this reveal is a promotion that will see ARMS go free-to-play for Switch Online subscribers for a limited time. If you’re subscribed to Nintendo’s online service, you can download the full game now and play it until Monday, April 6th at 11:59PM PT.

As for the Smash Bros. character, we’ll be waiting until June for more details. Nintendo says that the character will be both revealed and released in June, so we’ve got a couple of months before we’ll learn more. We’ll let you know when that information is shared, so stay tuned.