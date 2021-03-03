Newegg Shuffle restocks RTX 3060, 3070 but you have to be quick

Those of you looking to get your hands on new graphics cards from NVIDIA or AMD might want to check Newegg right now, where another Shuffle drawing is happening at the moment. Newegg actually publicized this particular Shuffle rather late during the selection window, so if you want to participate in this one, you’re going to need to act fast.

We’re talking very fast, as this selection window wraps up at 1 PM PST/4 PM EST. There a few different GPUs up for grabs this time around, with a few different RTX 3060, 3060 Ti, and 3070 cards from various manufacturers on offer, along with a couple of different AMD RX 6800 models. All of the graphics cards featured in today’s Newegg Shuffle have been hard-to-find for months, which is partly what makes these Shuffle drawings particularly attractive.

As a reminder, Newegg Shuffle works a bit differently than your average restock. Prospective buyers are able to select the items they’re interested in buying during the selection window, which is what we’re currently in. Then, Newegg will randomly draw winners who will then be able to purchase the products they’ve selected. Newegg will be drawing the winners today at 2 PM PST/5 PM EST.

It’ll alert the winners of the drawing via email, and then those who were drawn will have from 3:30 PM PST/6:30 PM EST to 7 PM PST/10 PM EST to actually purchase their products. You have to purchase your items during this window, otherwise you forfeit your reservation.

So, if you want to try your luck, you’ll need to select the products you want to buy quickly. We’ll let you know when the next Newegg Shuffle happens (assuming Newegg publicizes it in time), so those of you who miss out on this one should check back with SlashGear regularly to make sure you don’t miss the next one.