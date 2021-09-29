New World may have a fix for its tedious queue times

Amazon’s New World launched yesterday, and like so many MMOs that came before it, New World had its share of server problems on day one. With players facing lengthy queues that could sometimes stretch into hours, Amazon added new servers to multiple regions throughout the day yesterday, but it turns out that isn’t the only tool it has to combat long queue times.

Amazon has also confirmed that it will open up server transfers for the next two weeks, making them free to everyone who wants one. This, in turn, will allow those on densely packed servers to jump to a less populated one, potentially cutting down on the amount of time players spend waiting in queue.

“We understand that some players are experiencing lengthy queue times and we are working hard on a few things to help address these issues,” Amazon wrote in a post to the New World website. “We are continuing to stand up additional servers and will expand the capacity of our existing servers once we have properly tested these changes.”

The company went on to add for the next two weeks, all players will be able to “relocate their characters to a new server of their choice at no cost.” It sounds like we might only get one server transfer, as Amazon encourages players “to solidify your long-term plans for you and your Company.” In addition to getting players off of crowded servers, these free server transfers can also be used to meet up with friends who may have chosen a server without consulting with everyone in their circle first.

In addition to the free server transfers, Amazon spent the day yesterday adding new servers to the NA East, NA West, and Australia regions. We haven’t heard of any additional servers yet today, but more may be added as people flock to the game later this evening.