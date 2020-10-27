New Ubisoft games on next-gen consoles will enjoy these perks

In just a few weeks, the gaming world will be welcoming the first new consoles from Microsoft and Sony to come in a long, long time. And with new consoles naturally come launch titles, some of which aren’t exclusive to these new consoles. While you may be able to buy copies of new games for the current-gen Xbox One and PS4, you will not be able to enjoy the games at their best. At least that is what Ubisoft is implying by laying out what features of its new games you’ll be able to enjoy only on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Newer hardware, of course, means newer capabilities, and both the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 boast of some that Ubisoft’s upcoming titles will be able to take advantage of. Some of these are pretty much common features across all titles, like 4K 60fps (not available on the Xbox Series S) and faster data storage technologies for faster loading times.

There are, of course, a few exclusive perks. Watch Dogs: Legion, for example, promises a visual feast thanks to raytracing on both new consoles but, strangely enough, only the PS5 is noted to deliver immersive 3D audio, a similar situation with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. While it does skip on the raytracing, Immortals Fenyx Rising, formerly known as Gods and Monsters, makes up for it with HDR and spatial audio on both Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

Others, like Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic, pretty much offer the core package of features. Notable exceptions are Rainbow Six Siege, which actually supports 120 fps at 4K on all next-gen consoles, and For Honor, which only supports 60fps at 1080p on the Xbox Series S.

All of Ubisoft’s upcoming games are available on current and next-gen consoles. Fortunately, buying the games on an Xbox One or PS4 automatically includes a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 versions. One note, however, is that PS4 games bought as physical discs will require a PS5 with a disc drive to upgrade.