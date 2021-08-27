New Starfield teaser trailers introduce three in-game cities

Outside of a lone teaser that debuted during E3 2021, we haven’t seen a whole lot from Bethesda’s Starfield yet. However, that’s beginning to change, as today, Bethesda shared three quick teaser trailers that show off a few of the different locations we’ll see in the game. We’ve seen concept art for these locations before, but we’re learning a bit more about each one today.

For instance, the location detailed in Bethesda’s first teaser trailer of the day has Bethesda Game Studios design director Emil Pagliarulo talking about New Atlantis. The city serves as the capital city of the United Colonies, which is described as the most powerful faction in the game. “In a lot of ways, New Atlantis is a true reflection of the future of our world,” Pagliarulo explains.

In the second trailer, we get a quick look at Neon. Neon is a city atop a massive fishing platform and is characterized as a “pleasure city” that deals in psychedelic drugs derived from a local fish species. Those psychedelics are only legal on Neon, so perhaps its designation as a pleasure city is indeed accurate.

Finally, we get a look at Akila, the third city Bethesda previewed today. Here, it seems the residents believe more in personal freedom than in sacrificing for the needs of the many. In addition, the city appears to be surrounded by a massive wall, which keeps out the hostile alien life on the planet.

These are interesting – if entirely too brief – glimpses into some of the cities we’ll be traveling to in Starfield. While we only got to see concept art for all three today, hopefully it isn’t long before we get to see what they look like in-game. Starfield is out on Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11th, 2022.