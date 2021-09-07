New Pokemon Unite update arrives this week, but don’t get too excited

There’s a new update for Pokemon Unite inbound, and while it does make some changes to the game, it won’t be as substantial as some players were hoping for. Indeed, it seems like a quiet week for Pokemon Unite, as only one Pokemon is being changed with this update: Blissey. So, while Blissey mains may be happy with the content of this update, other players may certainly find it lacking.

Of course, it’s hard to know all of the specifics when Tencent and The Pokemon Company are vague about significant portions of this update. In the patch notes for the incoming update – which goes live in Pokemon Unite on September 8th at 12 AM PDT/3 AM EDT – the two companies simply say that it will include bug fixes, text fixes, and shop updates. Specifics are nowhere to be found, so we’re left wondering just what bugs have been fixed with this patch.

Attention, Trainers! #PokemonUNITE will be receiving an update on Wednesday, 9/8 at 12AM PDT! See here for more details on adjustments: https://t.co/4jgqdBkYho pic.twitter.com/0ocqRLBVLB — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) September 7, 2021

One area where we do have specifics is in the changes headed to Blissey, and it looks like the Pokemon is getting some big buffs with this patch. Blissey’s Special Defense will be increased in the update, while Safeguard and its upgrade, Safeguard+, are in for some improvements as well.

Following the patch, the base-level Safeguard will remove all status conditions from Blissey and a target ally Pokemon before giving both Pokemon a shield that makes them immune to hindrances while active. In addition, the cooldown for Safeguard has been reduced, while the area of effect has been increased. Finally, Safeguard+, which is unlocked at level 12, will increase the amount of damage that’s nullified by the shield.

Those are all of the Pokemon changes shipping along with this patch, so it is indeed a small one. You can check out the linked patch notes above for more on this update, but otherwise, look for it to drop in the early morning hours of September 8th.