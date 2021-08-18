New Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl details revealed with special edition Switch Lite

As expected, today’s Pokemon Presents brought us some new details about Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which are upcoming remakes of the fourth-generation Pokemon games. Today we got a look at some new gameplay footage from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, along with the confirmation of new features that weren’t in the original games. In addition, the Pokemon Company and Nintendo also revealed a special edition Switch Lite that will be launching later this year.

The Pokemon Company spent a lot of time focusing on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl during today’s Pokemon Presents event. We were given a lengthy overview trailer that takes us through some of the new and returning features in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, with special focus given to the Underground – now called The Grand Underground – and the return of Super Contests in the form of Super Contest Shows.

The Grand Underground sounds particularly cool, as it’s where you’ll dig for Pokemon fossils and items. The Grand Underground seems to span the entire Sinnoh region, and players will even be able to build Secret Bases there, decorating them with the Pokemon statues they’ve unearthed with their digging. Trainers who are connected to the internet will also appear in The Grand Underground, so in a way, The Grand Underground feels like Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl‘s version of the Wild Area from Pokemon Sword and Shield.

In addition to revealing more about Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl today, The Pokemon Company also gave us a look at a new Pokemon-themed Switch Lite that will be launching a couple of weeks before the games. On the back, the black Switch Lite features Diamond and Pearl‘s legendary Pokemon – Dialga and Palkia. It’ll be out on November 5th, 2021, two weeks before Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release on November 19th.

Finally, The Pokemon Company revealed some early purchaser bonuses for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl today, announcing that players who buy either game before February 21st, 2022, will be able to receive a Manaphy through Mystery Gift. Just as well, players who pre-order either Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl digitally will receive 12 Quick Balls, while those who pre-order the double pack including both games will get 200 Poke Balls. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for more information on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, so stay tuned.