New Peugeot 308 range gets digital i-Cockpit

Peugeot has announced a new 308 range that features the Peugeot i-Cockpit digital cockpit. That new digital cockpit provides a capacitive central screen with a glossy finish. The Peugeot i-Cockpit includes a 10-inch high-definition digital panel used as the instrument cluster that incorporates the latest developments of graphic design.

Peugeot says that the glossy finish follows the example set by the latest generation of smartphones. Some versions of the Peugeot 308 have a Mirror Screen function that allows the user to duplicate their smartphone screen on the vehicle’s touchscreen. The device supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Mirrorlink.

The vehicle supports 3D navigation with voice recognition and has TomTom Traffic. That feature is real-time traffic monitoring to allow users to plot a path around traffic when needed. The navigation system will also warn drivers of danger zones free of charge in some countries. The new Peugeot 308 offers four engine options, including a pair of gasoline three-cylinder 1.2-liter gas engines and a pair of diesel four-cylinder 1.5-liter engines.

The Peugeot 308 GTi is available with a four-cylinder 1.6-liter engine making 263 hp and 340 Nm of torque. The vehicle be offered in three trim levels, except in the GTi version, which apparently has only one. Other versions of the 308 can be fitted with the Active Pack that features mirroring, electrically folding mirrors, and fog lights.

The Allure Pack features hands-free access and start along with adaptive cruise control. The GT pack features 18-inch aluminum wheels and aluminum trunk rails. Peugeot vehicles are only available in Europe; they aren’t offered in the United States. Some versions of the vehicle also feature a range of driver assistance tech, including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, driver attention alert, and more.