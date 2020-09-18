New No Man’s Sky content keeps on rolling with fast approaching Origins update

Following the release of its small-scale title The Last Campfire, Hello Games made a surprise announcement for No Man’s Sky fans today. As it turns out, the developer is nearly ready to launch a new update for No Man’s Sky, this one dubbed Origins. There aren’t a whole lot of details about the Origins update yet, but with it slated to arrive next week, it won’t be long until we find out more.

While the update itself won’t be massive, Hello Games says that it will be the beginning of a new era for the game. “Four years ago we announced FOUNDATION, our first major update for No Man’s Sky, we promised ‘It won’t be our largest update, but it is the start of something’,” Hello Games wrote on its website today. “Those words were true at the time, and they ring true for Origins. We called it Origins because it is the beginning of something new, as No Man’s Sky continues to grow and evolve.”

While there were no real details about the update shared today, we did get a small piece of artwork as part of a larger image of the various science fiction book covers Hello Games has crafted for each update. The artwork shows three different characters standing in three distinct biomes – possibly three separate planets – with various ships, alien life, and exterrestrial flora near them. Perhaps we’re in for some new environments and suit customization options?

At this point, anything is possible, but given the way Hello Games describes Origins, it’s probably best to expect something that merely lays the groundwork for updates to come further in the future. At the very least, we probably shouldn’t expect something on the scale of the game’s Next or Beyond updates.

More information about No Man’s Sky Origins will be shared next week. We’ll let you know when Hello Games has some more specific information for us, but for now, we’ll leave you to inspect the sole piece of Origins artwork above for clues on what the update might contain.