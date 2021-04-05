New Loki trailer sets the stage for a time-bending adventure

Disney and Marvel seem to have net themselves solid reception to their first two Disney+ shows – WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – and next up, we’re looking at the premiere of Loki in June. Loki today received its first full-length trailer, setting the stage for the TV show and what it will entail, at least in the first season. It looks like we’re once again in for a time-bending plot, as Disney and Marvel have confirmed that Loki will deal with the title character’s actions in Avengers: Endgame.

Of course, Loki didn’t have a very big role in Endgame, thanks to the fact that he was killed off at the beginning of Infinity War. Still, Loki briefly appears in Endgame, when a group of our heroes travel back to 2012 to retrieve the Tesseract and unknowingly allow Loki – who was in custody following his role in the Battle of New York – to make off with it.

The new television series will follow that Loki from 2012 and what happens to him after he steps through a portal and makes his escape from Avengers Tower, Tesseract in-hand. As it turns out, 2012 Loki broke reality when he made off with the Tesseract, and now the Time Variance Authority has apprehended him to help them sort it out.

The trailer definitely paints an intriguing picture, and sending the Lord of Mischief on a quest to repair broken timelines seems like the start of something good. Unlike WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it doesn’t seem like Loki is going to be a miniseries, as Disney and Marvel have reportedly already started developing a second season.

Loki premieres on Disney+ on June 11th, with the first season comprised of 6 episodes. We’ll undoubtedly see more trailers and teasers as we get closer to the show’s premiere, so stay tuned for more.