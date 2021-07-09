New details revealed about The Witcher 3’s Xbox Series X and PS5 upgrade

While the big news out of today’s WitcherCon event may have been centered around the TV show, we did get some new updates about the game series. Sadly, there’s no confirmation of The Witcher 4 in sight, but CD Projekt Red did give an update about The Witcher 3. The studio started by reiterating that the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be dropping sometime this year.

That’s as specific as CD Projekt Red was able to get about this update today, but it’s nice to have confirmation that the update is on the way nevertheless. In a tweet following the announcement, CD Projekt Red also said that the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will have some new items based on The Witcher TV series.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year! Here’s a sneak peek of our updated cover art. Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix 🤭 More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Hs7LwWzUAt — The Witcher (@witchergame) July 9, 2021

The tweet also reveals the cover art for The Witcher 3‘s next-gen update, which can probably best be described as “The Witcher 3‘s original box art but better looking.” The next-gen update will be coming to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. While we don’t know a ton about the update yet, CD Projekt Red did reveal some key details about it when it was first announced last September.

For instance, the studio says that it’ll offer ray tracing and faster load times, which were both pretty much a given considering that both ray tracing and improved load times are key supported features on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. CD Projekt says that this new version of the game will be available as a standalone purchase on Xbox Series X and PS5, though it’ll also be available for free to those who already own the game on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

All in all, it sounds like a pretty solid upgrade for those who are looking to make another run-through of The Witcher 3. We’ll let you know when more about it is revealed, but in the meantime, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for a release date that isn’t too far off.