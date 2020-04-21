New Audi A3 Sedan lands in Europe this summer

Audi is showing off its new A3 Sedan that is a compact four-door model described as digitally and fully connected from the infotainment system to the assist systems. The second-generation A3 Sedan is 1.6-inches longer and 0.8-inches wider and 0.4-inches taller than the outgoing version. The change in proportions gives the vehicle an increase in headroom of 0.8-inches and additional elbow room.

The front of the A3 is dominated by a large Singleframe with honeycomb grille flanked by striking headlights. Available Matrix LED technology is offered for the headlights, which also house new digital running lights. The car has a body line that runs to the rear bumper to emphasize its length and is 5.9-inches longer than the Sportback.

The new A3 has streamlined body with improved aerodynamics featuring a larger diffuser than the outgoing model. The vehicle also has a pair of electrically actuated louver modules behind the grill that help aerodynamics by opening and closing as needed. The roof of the new A3 Sedan is available in carbon as an option. The A3 Sedan has a digital instrument cluster with a central MMI touch display inclined towards the driver. The measures 10.1-inches diagonal and has standard handwriting detection along with natural language control.

The digital instrument cluster is 10.25-inch and is included in the basic model. Audi virtual cockpit plus versions have a 12.3-inch screen that offers three different views. The car is also fitted with a head-up display projecting important information onto the windshield directly into the driver’s field of view. The Audi A3 Sedan will offer a choice of two TFSI engines and one TDI engine at launch. The 35 TFSI is a 1.5-liter direct injection engine making 150 PS paired with a new six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed S tronic automatic.

S tronic equipped versions also have a 48-volt mild-hybrid system available. The 2.0-liter TDI diesel makes 150 PS and is only offered with the seven-speed S tronic. Audi also fits the car with a new and more sporty suspension. Orders are being accepted for the A3 Sedan starting at the end of April in Germany and other European markets with delivery starting this summer. A base version will start at EUR 29,800 with an entry-level gasoline engine following shortly after launch starting at EUR 27,700.