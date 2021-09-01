Netgear Nighthawk M5 5G Wi-Fi 6 mobile router is now available

Netgear has announced availability for its newest mobile 5G router that uses Wi-Fi 6 technology. The router is called the Netgear Nighthawk M5 5G (MR5200), and by combining 5G wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6, the router provides the fastest speeds possible to wireless users. In addition, the wireless router supports Gigabit Internet speeds in a mobile environment.

Thanks to the pandemic, a fast and stable mobile Internet connection is critical, with more people working from home and on the road. Many people who work in jobs where Internet connectivity is essential also turn to 5G connectivity as a backup to their wired home connection or faster connections when broadband speeds aren’t available locally. The router can provide connectivity for up to 32 devices providing plenty of bandwidth for all the devices and users in the room.

Netgear is aiming the device at students or anyone traveling working on the road. The device can offer 5G speeds wherever you are, as long as a 5G network connection is available. The device also supports robust security, providing a secure network, which is essential for those working in high-security environments where public Wi-Fi networks aren’t an option.

The mobile router also offers an integrated 1 Gbps Ethernet port allowing you to use it as a primary Internet connectivity option in the home or office. The device also supports VPN pass-through and password protection. Support for VPNs is critically important as many remote workers must use a VPN to connect to resources needed for their job.

The integrated battery is good for up to 13 hours on a single charge but does include a plug allowing the battery to be removed so the device can be powered directly from an outlet. Netgear notes the M5 is unlocked, supporting any nanoSIM card, but the device works best on AT&T or T-Mobile. Nighthawk M5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 Mobile Platform and supports dual-band 2.4 gigahertz and five gigahertz AX1800 Wi-Fi 6. The MSRP for the MR5200 mobile router is $699.99, and it is available now.