Netflix’s next original anime will be set in the Terminator universe

Netflix plans to launch yet another original anime series, one that will be based on the Terminator universe, it announced on Friday. The new series will come from the anime studio Production I.G with Mattson Tomlin at the helm. The new show will join Netflix’s library of original anime content amid growing competition across the industry.

Unfortunately, Netflix has very little to say about the new series at this time, stating only that it will come from Mattson Tomlin and Production I.G. At this point in time, we don’t have any previews of the series, a release date, or storyline details. The project appears to be in its early stages, so it may be a while before more details arrive.

The most terrifying killing machine in sci-fi history is back, just like it promised. Project Power’s Mattson Tomlin and legendary anime studio Production I.G are teaming up for an animated series set in the Terminator universe. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 26, 2021

Variety reports that Netflix will work with Skydance on the new anime series and that Tomlin will be both an executive producer and the showrunner for the unnamed show. In his statement about the new project, Tomlin teased that the series will involve the Terminator universe ‘in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts.’

At this point in time, the Terminator universe is the subject of six movies, though this will mark the first time it has appeared in an anime series. In a statement to Variety, Netflix VP of Japan and anime John Derderian said: