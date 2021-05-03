Netflix’s delayed League of Legends animation finally gets a release date

Arcane, Netflix’s animated show based on hit game League of Legends, finally has a premiere date. The series was announced back in 2019, but was hit with a production delay last year due to the pandemic. As with many other television and movie projects that were temporarily suspended, work later resumed and now, says Netflix, viewers will be able to tune in this fall.

During the League of Legends 10th-anniversary event in 2019, the game’s developer Riot revealed an in-house project that would bring the popular franchise to the small screen. It was revealed at the time that this series would be animated and ship with the title Arcane. At the time, Riot had planned for it to premiere in 2020.

The world of @LeagueofLegends is coming to Netflix.

Arcane drops this Fall. pic.twitter.com/7DJgqHpODM — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 3, 2021

That plan was predictably thrown into chaos with the surprise arrival of the pandemic and the resulting disruption it brought to the entertainment industry. The 2020 release was no longer viable, but things are finally changing. Netflix confirmed today that Arcane is only months away and will be available to stream on its platform.

The company shared a dramatic, fast-paced trailer for Arcane as part of its announcement, revealing that the series will premiere ‘this fall.’ Netflix doesn’t yet have a firm release date to share, however. The show should be available to stream in all markets where Netflix is available.

According to the trailer description, Arcane will be set in ‘the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun,’ giving viewers an origin story for two ‘iconic League champions — and the power that will tear them apart.’