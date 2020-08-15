Netflix’s Army of the Dead to refilm some scenes with new actor

Netflix’s previously announced original zombie movie Army of the Dead from Zack Snyder will undergo an extensive edit that involves reshooting some scenes in order to replace one actor with another. The decision was made following sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Chris D’Elia, according to a new report, which says that actor Tig Notaro will replace the actor in these scenes.

Army of the Dead, which is described as a ‘spiritual successor’ to the movie Dawn of the Dead, is scheduled for release on Netflix in 2021. Though shooting for the film has wrapped up, Deadline reports that some scenes will be reshot to star Notaro instead of Chris D’Elia; the production work will start once pandemic-related issues are resolved.

This process will reportedly involve a mixture of green screen work for CG post-production, as well as live filming. It’s unclear whether this change will impact when the movie debuts on Netflix. The title stars Dave Bautista, Ana De La Reguera, Huma Qureshi, Ella Purnell, and numerous others.

The decision follows allegations of sexual misconduct aimed at D’Elia earlier this summer, including some allegedly involving underage women. D’Elia denied the claims to TMZ back in June, stating that, ‘All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.’

As for the movie itself, Army of the Dead will revolve around military mercenaries who team up to rob a casino in the middle of a zombie outbreak. The film was co-written by Synder, who also produced the movie. This isn’t his first zombie film — Synder was behind the aforementioned Dawn of the Dead movie in 2004.