Netflix wins rights for Heart of Stone thriller starring Gal Gadot

Netflix will be the worldwide home for the upcoming thriller Heart of Stone from Skydance Media, according to a new report. The company was one of many competing at auction to get the rights, ultimately beating them to bring the movie to its own streaming platform. The news follows a similar deal between Skydance and Amazon for The Tomorrow War.

The auction for Heart of Stone was competitive, according to Deadline, which reports that Netflix has worldwide rights for the movie. The film is set to star Gal Gadot of Wonder Woman 1984 fame with Tom Harper tapped to direct.

The goal, according to the report, is to have Heart of Stone kick off a new franchise with a female lead that will follow in the footsteps of other successful IP like James Bond movies and Mission Impossible. Whether it’ll manage to score such success is yet to be seen, but assuming it does, that could make this a particularly big win for Netflix.

Netflix has increasingly launched feature films with major actors in starring roles, examples including stars like Ryan Reynolds, Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock, Chris Pine, Will Smith, Paul Giamatti, Mads Mikkelsen, and others.

It’s unclear when Heart of Stone will arrive on Netflix, but it’s a good time for the company to role out major works like this. The pandemic has forced many changes in the movie industry, not the least of which is embracing streaming platforms like HBO Max as many theaters remain closed and consumers largely stay home to stream movies.