Netflix Screen Lock mobile feature surprises users on Android

Some Netflix users on Android have been surprised to see a new feature called ‘Screen Lock’ that is exactly what it sounds like: the ability to lock your phone screen, preventing accidental taps and swipes. The feature seems to have quietly rolled out to Netflix users on Android over the past week or so, appearing as an on-screen control beneath the playback bar.

Many people watch content on their phones — it’s a great way to catch up on a show while on the train, lying in bed, or just chilling out on the porch. The downside of mobile watching, particularly on phones that have non-existent bezels, is that it’s easy to accidentally touch the screen, causing it to pause.

Netflix is addressing that problem, at least on Android, with a new feature that appears alongside the subtitles and episodes icon. When screen lock is enabled, users will not be able to tap to pause the content, which prevents their show from stopping without warning.

According to 9to5Google, you must tap the screen lock icon twice to disable it. When screen lock is enabled, the Netflix interface disappears, leaving only the full-screen video. A lock icon remains on the display, however.

This only disables the Netflix app controls, mind — you can still, for example, swipe down from the top to open the menu, which means there’s still the opportunity to accidentally disrupt your own personal viewing session. The odds of that are much lower than accidentally pausing the show, though.