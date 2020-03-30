Netflix renews Locke & Key comic book adaptation for second season

Netflix has renewed its comic book adaptation Locke & Key for a second season, the company announced on Monday. The renewal isn’t surprising — many Netflix originals get a second season, and most even get a third. Whether the series will manage to survive past the ‘three-season curse’ is another matter. As expected, the second season will be exclusive to Netflix.

Locke & Key‘s first season premiered on February 7 on Netflix, introducing viewers to a house full of magical keys that lead to a different dimension. The original television show is based on the comic book series with the same name from writer Joe Hill and illustrator Gabriel Rodriguez.

Netflix’s adaptation of the comic book series largely follows the same plot, introducing viewers to the Locke siblings and their mother following their father’s death. The family moves into Keyhouse, an ancestral home with an extensive — and unknown to them — supernatural history.

The children discover a series of magical keys and their unique abilities, leading to the discovery of a new dimension and the awakening of an old demon. The show’s second season will build upon this storyline, taking viewers through the events that follow the conclusion we saw in season one.

In a statement, Netflix VP of Original Series Brian Wright said: