Netflix releases Ozark season 3 trailer: Episodes arrive this month

Late last week, Netflix released the trailer for the third season of its original TV show Ozark. The teaser comes ahead of the season’s premiere later this month, revealing the kind of family and business drama fans have come to expect. The trailer has it all: a casino, weapons, bags of cash, threats of violence, and a marriage counselor.

Ozark is a Netflix original series that revolves around a financial planner named Marty Byrde who is forced to flee Chicago and move his family to the Ozarks. The family is wrapped up in the drug business and finds itself forced to launder money for a drug lord. This dramatic series of events leads Byrde and his wife to work with local criminals like the Snells and Langmores, increasing the stress.

You’ll need to watch the show’s second season to appreciate some of the events seen in the third season’s trailer. The main characters appear to still be around, including the Byrdes’ children. The couple has tossed marriage therapy into the mix, underscoring the increasingly strained nature of their relationship, which is emphasized as an important plot point in the new season.

Though it’s hard to tell exactly what Netflix has planned for Ozark, the trailer reveals betrayal between husband and wife, including wiretapping and secretly moving around cash. The teaser is certainly a spoiler for past seasons of the show, so be sure to avoid it if you haven’t caught up with the series yet.

Ozark is a Netflix original, which means that it is available to watch anywhere that Netflix is available. The company will release season 3 on its platform on March 27, making all of the episodes available at the same time. As of March 2020, Ozark has maintained solid ratings from viewers and fairly high ratings from critics, though it hasn’t quite proven to be the Breaking-Bad-of-Netflix that some viewers had hoped for.