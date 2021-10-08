Netflix plans That ’70s Show streaming spinoff set in the ’90s

Netflix will be the future home for a That ’70s Show spinoff series set in the 1990s instead of the 1970s. The idea to bring back the hit sitcom updated for the next generation of viewers isn’t a new one, but despite talks about a spinoff, one hasn’t been confirmed…until now. That ’90s Show will include Red and Kitty Forman.

Netflix has officially approved the spinoff series, according to Deadline, which reports that Debra Jo Rupp will return in her role as Kitty Forman and Kurtwood Smith will return in his role as Red Forman. The new series will kick off in 1995 and revolve around Leia Forman, the daughter of That ’70s Show‘s Eric and Donna.

Red and Kitty will, quite obviously, be the grandparents this time around, and we’ll see them in this role when Leia visits them for the summer. The series promises to revisit what made That ’70s Show so great while fast-forwarding ahead a couple of decades and introducing a new group of kids.

The report claims that it is expected some of the other cast members from the original series will make appearances, at minimum, in their roles, potentially meaning we’ll see the original kids as adults with children of their own. However, no deals have been penned at this time with the original actors.

Netflix has ordered a 10-episode first season of That ’90s Show. It’s not surprising the company decided to proceed with a ’90s-themed sequel as the original series proved popular on the streaming service up until it left late last year. Fans hope the new spinoff will be more popular than the lesser-known sequel That ’80s Show, which only got one season before cancellation.