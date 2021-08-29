Netflix makes Manifest return official: Everything we know

After weeks of waiting, Manifest fans have received the news they’d hoped for: Netflix has acquired the series and will bring it back for a fourth season. The company plans to make the next season the show’s last, but promises a sizeable number of episodes and a proper conclusion to the recently canceled NBC series.

NBC canceled Manifest earlier this summer after three seasons, two of which had arrived on Netflix around the same time. The series skyrocketed to popularity on the streaming platform, which has a history of picking up popular television shows to add a season or two — Lucifer and Longmire being two examples.

Couldn't let a day as significant as today go uncelebrated. Manifest will officially return for a super-sized fourth and final season, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/HGns7vCvhX — Netflix (@netflix) August 28, 2021

After weeks of rumors, Netflix has announced that it acquired Manifest and has ordered a 20-episode fourth season, according to Deadline. The publication recently reported that Warner Bros Television had kicked off negotiations with the show’s cast weeks ago with the expectation that Netflix would pick up the show.

At least two stars are set to return for the fourth season, sources told Deadline, while negotiations are reportedly still underway with other cast members. As you’d expect, the fourth season will be exclusive to Netflix, which added the show’s first two seasons a couple of months ago and the third season last week.

Manifest is a drama series about an airplane full of passengers that disappeared without a trace and suddenly reappeared years later. As of the end of the third season, the show hadn’t offered an explanation for the plane’s disappearance and why the show’s main characters had seemingly developed supernatural powers.