Netflix has big plans for anime in 2021

During Tokyo’s AnimeJapan 2021 Expo, Netflix talked about some of its upcoming anime projects, as well as its big plans for the genre this year. Assuming everything goes according to plan, Netflix will premiere around 40 anime projects this year, doubling the number of anime shows and movies the company released in 2020.

A number of anime projects are scheduled to premiere on Netflix this year, including an adaptation of Record of Ragnarok, The Way of the Househusband, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Yasuke, Eden, and more. These will join existing anime already available on Netflix, including titles like Great Pretender, Demon Slayer, and No Game, No Life.

Netflix provided details about some of the originals it plans to release this year, including additional information about some that were previously announced, according to Variety. For example, the company says that Record of Ragnarok — which will cover the story of gods and humans fighting — will arrive in June.

Meanwhile, Eden is scheduled to hit the streaming platform on May 27 shortly after Yasuke, which will premiere on April 29. The details come amid growing competition in the US anime market, where Sony recently acquired Crunchyroll, a streaming platform dedicated to the genre.

The Crunchyroll deal hasn’t been smooth sailing, however — The Information reported earlier this month that the US Department of Justice is engaging in an extended anti-trust review of the acquisition, which threatens to delay or entirely squash the deal.