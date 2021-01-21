Netflix buys Sony animated movie originally destined for theaters

Netflix has purchased The Mitchells vs. The Machines, a Sony Pictures movie that was originally planned for a theatrical release. The deal gives Netflix the worldwide rights to the movie, with the exception of China, meaning you’ll soon be able to stream it on the platform. The animation comes from producers Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, the duo that produced Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines was later renamed by Sony Pictures to Connected, but then was switched back to its original title. The film will tell the story of the Mitchells, a family in the midst of ordinary family strains when they embark on a cross-country road trip — only to have robots and other electrical devices attempt to take over the world.

The movie was written by Jeff Rowe and Mike Rianda of Gravity Falls fame, with the two also serving as directors on the project. In a statement, via AWN, the producers said:

We are overwhelmed by the enthusiasm Netflix has expressed for this movie with this acquisition and grateful to everyone at Sony for making a great picture with us and finding a big way to bring it to audiences. We’re really proud of the film we all made together, plus we understand our subscription fees are waived in perpetuity as part of the deal? We’re not lawyers but it does sound right to us.

According to Variety, sources claim the deal may have been for more than $100 million, but that hasn’t been confirmed by either company. Netflix hasn’t yet announced a release date for the film, but it should be available to stream in all markets where the streaming service is available once it arrives.