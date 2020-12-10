Netflix accidentally reveals 3D Sonic the Hedgehog animated TV show

Netflix accidentally revealed one of its upcoming originals, a 3D animated TV show based on the classic game IP Sonic the Hedgehog. The company quickly deleted the tweet that revealed it, indicating that it wasn’t ready to reveal the title at this time, but it wasn’t fast enough to prevent fans from grabbing some details about the upcoming series.

The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog series was revealed in a tweet on the NXOnNetflix Twitter account, which quickly deleted the content. The tweet was copied in its entirety before the deletion, however, revealing that the video game icon will hit the small screen (again) as a 3D animation.

The project comes from Netflix, Sega, WildBrain, and Man of Action Entertainment; it is scheduled to premiere on the streaming service in 2022. The tweet was accompanied by the teaser image above, revealing only the Netflix ‘N’ and a silhouette of the Sonic character we’ll presumably see in the show.

Sadly, no other details about the project were revealed, so we’re yet to know anything about the storyline or what type of animation to expect. It’s similarly unclear whether the 3D show will come with a 2D counterpart for those who aren’t keen on the immersive technology.

This won’t be Netflix’s first show based on a beloved video game franchise — we’ve already gotten content like the Castlevania anime and the company will soon release an animation based on The Witcher. Netflix has had solid success with many of its original children’s programming and is known for experimenting with unique storytelling formats of which we can now add 3D to the list.