Nearly 38% of Americans may skip COVID-19 vaccine, and that’s a problem

The COVID-19 vaccine remains a remarkable accomplishment that will help bring the pandemic to an end…but that’s only if enough people get vaccinated. In addition to general misinformation and conspiracy theories surrounding vaccines, the accelerated rate at which the COVID-19 vaccine was developed has left many people concerned about getting it.

According to a nationwide survey conducted by the University of California – Davis, nearly 38-percent of Americans are either unlikely to get the COVID-19 or unsure whether they’ll get it. The leading factors for this uncertainty, according to the people surveyed, are concerns about its effectiveness and safety.

The survey involved a quota sample of US residents that was designed to be ‘representative of the nation,’ including a variety of demographic variables. During the survey, the researchers acquired various details from the respondents to shed light on the role of various beliefs and media exposure that may influence these decisions.

Among people who are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the researchers found the one’s knowledge about vaccines, risk factors, and perceived risk, as well as politics and ‘demographic characteristics’, are likely to play a role in whether someone chooses to get vaccinated.

Democrats and people who make more than $120,000 a year are more likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine. When it comes to media exposure, the survey indicated that people who watch Fox News are more likely to be hesitant about getting the vaccine, as well as people who use social media as their primary source of information about the virus.

Respondents with the least amount of education were most likely to say they were unlikely to be vaccinated. The study’s lead author Jeanette B. Ruiz said: