NBC’s Peacock will be streaming home for Clueless TV reboot

NBC’s newly launched Peacock streaming service will be the destination for Clueless, a reboot of the ’90s TV show by the same name. The show itself comes from CBS TV Studios and we’ve known about it since last year. Though the show has been in development for several months, that work took place without any particular network attached to air the television show. Now that has changed.

It’s unclear whether the reboot will officially be called Clueless when it is released on Peacock, news that was first made public by Deadline. The description of the show that has been passed around to the media is as follows:

[The Clueless reboot is] a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong number two Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?

The new series is essentially a reboot of the story introduced in the 1990s with the 1995 movie Clueless, followed by what was originally an ABC adaptation for TV that ultimately ran for only three seasons until 1999. The new project comes from writers Gus Hickey and Jordan Reddout; CBS TV Studios was behind the original movie and TV series.

Peacock is a new streaming service from NBCUniversal that will be the only place to watch the new Clueless. This service has a free tier, meaning you can download it and start watching movies and TV shows — but you’ll have to pay if you want access to the entire library of content. Peacock Premium is priced at $4.99/month, while Peacock Premium Plus, an ad-free plan, is $9.99/month.