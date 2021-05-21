NASA’s new Hubble ebook details the lives of stars and it’s free to download

NASA has published a new ebook for space enthusiasts, one that details the observations and discoveries made by its Hubble Space Telescope. The book is around 55 pages long and includes a number of images of both the telescope and the parts of the universe it has explored. As with other materials NASA publishes, the ebook is free to download.

The new ebook is titled Hubble Focus: The Lives of Stars, and it is the latest installment in the space agency’s ebook series on the Hubble Space Telescope. The new ebook offers what NASA says is a “dive deeper into specific topics in astronomy” that the Hubble mission changed.

Included in the ebook are some of the space telescope’s latest discoveries involving stars, ones that offer insight into how these celestial bodies are ‘born’ and how their lives play out until their eventual, inevitable deaths.

The public can download Hubble Focus: The Lives of Stars from NASA’s website in three popular ebook formats: PDF, Mobi, and ePub. With these, the ebook can be loaded onto the majority of e-readers, as well as tablets, desktops, or even printed out on paper.

If you enjoy the title, you may also want to check out the other free ebooks in NASA’s Hubble series, including ones like Not Yet Imagined: A Study of Hubble Space Telescope Operations, Hubble: An Overview of the Space Telescope, Hubble Focus: Galaxies through Space and Time, and A Quarter-Century of Discovery with the Hubble Space Telescope.