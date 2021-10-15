NASA’s Lucy mission launches tomorrow: How to watch it live

NASA’s first mission to the Trojan asteroids, Lucy, will launch tomorrow, October 16. The space agency will live stream the mission launch for the public to watch, giving everyone the chance to participate in the milestone mission. NASA anticipates the Lucy mission helping shed light on the formation of our solar system and how the planets originated.

Assuming the weather cooperates, NASA plans to launch the Lucy spacecraft on October 16 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 41. In its most recent update on the plan, NASA said that weather officials anticipate 90-percent favorable weather conditions on Saturday, meaning the launch will likely take place on schedule.

The only big potential weather issue that could delay the mission launch is cumulus cloud cover, according to the space agency. If the launch happens on schedule, the public will be able to watch it in a live broadcast through NASA TV, the agency’s website, and various social platforms like Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

The broadcast’s countdown and launch broadcast will start tomorrow, October 16, at 5 AM ET. The (presumably successful) launch will mark NASA’s 13th mission under NASA’s Discovery Program, with the agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center managing the mission, among other things.

The Lucy mission will last 12 years while the spacecraft explores the Trojan asteroid groups that hang around Jupiter. Among other things, the mission will be notable because Lucy will be the first spacecraft to swing back around Earth from the outer solar system for gravity assistance.